Q1 2020 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Qing Pan - Noah Holdings Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning and good evening to all the investors and analysts on the call. Chairlady Wang and I are very happy to report to you about our first quarter performance.



First, let me hand it over to Chairlady Wang to share with you on the performances of Noah for the first quarter in 2020.



Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



[Interpreted] For today's agenda, I will first share my views on the micro economy and then briefly summarize Noah's overall performance in the first quarter of 2020, the development of our business segments and the achievements and challenges during our transformation. Our CFO, Mr. Grant Pan, will follow with a detailed discussion of Noah's financial