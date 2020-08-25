Q2 2020 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Regarding the teleconference agenda today, I will start with my viewpoint on macro level. Then summarize Noah's overall performance in the second quarter of 2020, the developments of major business segments as well as assessments we hope to reach with our clients on the Camsing incident. Then Grant will present financial results of the second quarter. This call will be concluded after a Q&A in the end.



The wealth management industry has been experiencing underlying transformation in China, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 epidemic. In my view, 2020 is the critical year for the transformation of Noah.