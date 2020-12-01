Q3 2020 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



(foreign language)



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted]



2020 is a new beginning. After 30 years of development, Shanghai has developed into an international financial center, specializes in renminbi-oriented asset allocation. Currently, more than 50% of the renminbi assets held by overseas market entities are here, making the city an open renminbi asset allocation center. This year, 2020 also marks Noah's 15th year of inception and Noah Holdings 10th listing anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange.



Noah was founded in Shanghai. We're still headquartered here. We're grateful for this great city's development and its support for us as a firm. It has been 5 quarters