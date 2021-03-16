Q4 2020 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to the Noah Holdings 4Q '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Noah Holdings. Please go ahead.



Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



(foreign language)



Unidentified Company Representative -



Today, for the agenda of the conference call, I will first talk about the macro view then report on Noah's overall performance in 2020 and the development of our major business sectors. Our CFO, Mr. Qing Pan, will then introduce the detailed annual financial results, followed by Q&A session.



Looking back on the past year, the market has been moving forward faster like a high-speed train, the supply side reform of China's financial products has continued and the transfer of household assets to NAV-based products has exceeded market expectations. Among them, the value of the new fund