Q1 2021 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021

Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



(foreign language)



Sonia Han -



[Interpreted] For the teleconference agenda today, I will first introduce the overall performance of Noah in the first quarter of 2021, the development of our major business segments and the strategy of the group, then talk about the changes and progress of Noah's management thinking from product-driven to client-oriented. We will then brief you on Noah's planning to purchase a headquarter premises located in the core zone of Hongqiao CBD in Shanghai. After that, please welcome Pan Qing to introduce the financial results of the quarter, followed by the Q&A.



Looking back to 2020, it's a year full of challenges and uncertainty. However, all staff of Noah, faced with such