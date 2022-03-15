Q4 2021 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



Sonia Han - Noah Holdings Limited - IR Contact



[Interpreted] On today's conference call, first, I'd like to talk about my observation of the micro environment then report on Noah's overall results in 2021 and performances of major business segments. Our CFO, Mr. Pan Qing, will then introduce detailed annual financial results of the company, followed by a Q&A session.



Looking back on the past year, we once again experienced the complexity and periodicity of the financial market. In China, the wealth management and asset management industries have undergone paradigm transformation. The industrial changes, business ecology and characteristic positioning are different