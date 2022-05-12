Q1 2022 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



[Interpreted] On the agenda of today's conference, I would like to talk about the macro view first and then report on the overall performance of Noah Holdings in the first quarter of 2022 and the development of main business segments. Then, let's invite our CFO, Mr. Qin Pan, to introduce the quarterly financial information, followed by an interactive Q&A.



At the beginning of 2022, Noah and Noah's clients switched on a risk-off mode. Noah's clients, relationship managers and investment managers, they have never experienced a complete multifactor superposition cycle of continuous hikes in interest rates, credit expansion, a.k.a. quantitative easing, liquidity