Q2 2022 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Noah Holdings Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jingbo Wang, CEO of Noah Holdings. Please go ahead.



Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO



[Interpreted] On the agenda of today's teleconference, I will first share my views on the macro environment, then introduce the overall performance of Noah in the second quarter of 2022, the development of our major business segments and our overall strategy. Next, let's invite our group CFO, Pan Qing, to introduce the quarterly financial information, followed by a Q&A.



In the past 2 years, the global real economy deleveraging and capacity reduction caused by the epidemic and the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war has exacerbated global inflation in the first half of 2022. China's continuous epidemic prevention and control policy have brought unprecedented challenges to the economic growth of core regions, including the Pearl