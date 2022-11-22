Q3 2022 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Sonia Han - Noah Holdings Limited - IR Contact
Dear investors and analysts, and welcome to the Noah Holdings Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This event is being recorded. The company management team will first give a quarterly update presentation. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Miss Jingbo Wang, Chief President and CEO of Noah Holdings. Please go ahead.
Jingbo Wang - Noah Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, Chairwoman & CEO
(foreign language)
Sonia Han - Noah Holdings Limited - IR Contact
[Interpreted] On the agenda of today's teleconference. I will first share my views on the macro market and then introduce Noah's overall performance in the third quarter of 2022, the development of several business sectors and our overall strategy. Next, let's invite Pan Qing to introduce quarterly financial information then conclude with an interactive Q&A.
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
