Q3 2023 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Noah Holdings third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I'd like to turn the conference over to Melo Xi, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.



Melo Xi - Noah Holdings Limited - Investor Relations Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, and welcome to Noah's 2023 third quarter's earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Ms. Jingbo Wang, our Co-Founder, Chairlady, and CEO, and Mr. Grant Pan, our CFO. Ms. Wang will begin with an overview of our recent business highlights, followed by Mr. Pan, who will discuss our financial and operational results.



They will both be available to take your questions in the Q&A session that follows. I'd like to generally remind you that we just held our Annual Investor Day on November 14, in Hong Kong, where Noah's executive management team provided an in-depth review of the business and laid out our strategic priorities for the future.



The presentations and panel discussions, focus on our