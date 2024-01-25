Q4 2023 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Northrop Grumman's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Todd Ernst, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Ernst, please proceed.



Todd B. Ernst - Northrop Grumman Corporation - Corporate VP of IR



Thanks, Josh. Good morning, and welcome to Northrop Grumman's Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. This morning, we'll refer to a presentation that's posted to our IR website. Before we get started, matters discussed on today's call, including guidance and outlooks for 2024 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this call. They constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and our SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties may cause