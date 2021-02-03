Feb 03, 2021 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Northern's Marcellus acquisition conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference will be available for replay. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mike Kelly, Executive Vice President of Finance. Thank you, Mr. Kelly. You may begin.



Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - EVP of Finance



Good afternoon, everybody. We are excited to have you join us to discuss Northern's transformative Marcellus acquisition. Here's how we're going to proceed for this call after knocking out some forward-looking statements. Northern's CEO, Nick O'Grady, will run through the M&A presentation that we posted to our website. Since we are raising debt and equity concurrent with this transaction, there will not be a Q&A portion of this call.



Okay. As it pertains to the safe harbor language, please be advised that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements