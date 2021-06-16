Jun 16, 2021 / NTS GMT
Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer
Hi, everyone. This is Mike Kelly from Northern Oil. And I'm here with our CEO, Nick O'Grady, to update you all on another exciting value-creating acquisition for NOG that we just announced. If you haven't already, please check out our press release and investor presentation regarding our Permian bolt-on acquisitions that we posted on our website today, June 16.
I'll hand the call over to Nick in a moment, and he will refer to few of the slides from the presentation during his commentary.
But before I do that, let me cover our safe harbor language. Be advised that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the expectations contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Those risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our press releases, investor presentations and filings with the SEC
Northern Oil and Gas Inc Announces Core Permian Basin Bolt-On Acquisitions- Pre-recorded Conference Call Transcript
Jun 16, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...