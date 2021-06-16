Jun 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Hi, everyone. This is Mike Kelly from Northern Oil. And I'm here with our CEO, Nick O'Grady, to update you all on another exciting value-creating acquisition for NOG that we just announced. If you haven't already, please check out our press release and investor presentation regarding our Permian bolt-on acquisitions that we posted on our website today, June 16.



I'll hand the call over to Nick in a moment, and he will refer to few of the slides from the presentation during his commentary.



But before I do that, let me cover our safe harbor language. Be advised that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the expectations contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Those risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our press releases, investor presentations and filings with the SEC