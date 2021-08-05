Q2 2021 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the second quarter 2021 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mike Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer. You may begin.



Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our discussion of Northern's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release. This morning, before the market opened, we released our financial results for the second quarter. You can access our earnings release on our Investor Relations website, and our Form 10-Q will be filed within the next few days with the SEC.



We also posted a new investor deck on the website this morning as well. I'm joined here this morning with Northern's CEO, Nick O'Grady; our COO, Adam Dirlam; CFO, Chad Allen; and our Chief Engineer, Jim Evans. Our agenda for today's call is as follows. Nick will start us off with his comments regarding Q2 and our overall strategy. After Nick, Adam will give you an overview of operations, and then