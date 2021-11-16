Nov 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Hi, everyone. This is Mike Kelly from Northern Oil, and I'm here with our CEO, Nick O'Grady, to update you on another exciting value-creating acquisition for NOG that we just announced. If you haven't already, please check out the press release and our investor presentation regarding our $406.5 million Veritas Permian acquisition, the largest deal in NOG's history, I might add, that we posted to our website today, November 16.



I'm going to hand over the call to Nick in a moment, and he will refer to a few of the slides from the presentation during his remarks. But before I do that, let's cover our safe harbor language. Be advised that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the expectations contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Those risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our