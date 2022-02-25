Q4 2021 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our discussion of Northern's fourth quarter 2021 earnings release. Yesterday, after the market closed, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter. You can access our earnings release on our website and our Form 10-K will be filed with the SEC within the next few days. We also posted a new investor deck on the website as well last night.



I'm joined here this morning with Northern CEO, Nick O'Grady; our President; Adam Dirlam; our CFO, Chad Allen and our EVP and Chief Engineer, Jim Evans.