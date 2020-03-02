Mar 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Barry French

Nokia Corporation - CMO

* Pekka Lundmark;Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer

* Rajeev Suri;President and Chief Executive Officer

* Risto Siilasmaa

Nokia Corporation - Independent Chairman

* Sari Baldauf

Nokia Corporation - Independent Vice Chairman



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Anna Gordon;Reuters

* Anni Lassila;Helsingin Sanomat

* Carl-Gustav LindÃ©n;University of Helsinki

* Janne Toivonen;Yle

* Kati Pohjanpalo;Bloomberg News

* Magnus Hertzberg;Yle

* Markus Ekholm;Yle

* Tuomas Savonen;Tuomas Savonen STT



=====================

Barry French - Nokia Corporation - CMO



All right. So let's get started. Thank you all for joining today on such short notice. My name is Barry French. I'm the Chief Marketing Officer of Nokia. I'm at the Nokia Experience Center