Mar 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Barry French
Nokia Corporation - CMO
* Pekka Lundmark;Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer
* Rajeev Suri;President and Chief Executive Officer
* Risto Siilasmaa
Nokia Corporation - Independent Chairman
* Sari Baldauf
Nokia Corporation - Independent Vice Chairman
Conference Call Participants
* Anna Gordon;Reuters
* Anni Lassila;Helsingin Sanomat
* Carl-Gustav LindÃ©n;University of Helsinki
* Janne Toivonen;Yle
* Kati Pohjanpalo;Bloomberg News
* Magnus Hertzberg;Yle
* Markus Ekholm;Yle
* Tuomas Savonen;Tuomas Savonen STT
Barry French - Nokia Corporation - CMO
All right. So let's get started. Thank you all for joining today on such short notice. My name is Barry French. I'm the Chief Marketing Officer of Nokia. I'm at the Nokia Experience Center
