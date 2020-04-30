Q1 2020 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Nokia First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please also note today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's first quarter conference call. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia; and Kristian Pullola, CFO of Nokia are here with me via conference call today.



During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding the future business and financial performance of Nokia and this industry. These statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may therefore differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external, such as general economic and industry conditions as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such