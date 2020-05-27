Nokia Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



During this presentation, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding the future business and financial performance of Nokia and its industry. These statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. We have identified such risks in more detail in our 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, our financial report for Q1 as well as our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Risto Siilasmaa;Chairman -



(foreign language) Dear shareholders, we are holding this year's annual general meeting under unusual circumstances during a global health emergency. And as you know, we have had to make special arrangements to ensure everyone's safety. As a result, I'm now addressing you via video. Now I would like to talk to you a little more about today's AGM before moving on to changes in the company's leadership and closing with a few personal words.



Our first responsibility is to ensure the safety of our employees, shareholders and