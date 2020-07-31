Q2 2020 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Nokia's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to (technical difficulty)



Mr. Shimao, you may begin.



Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR



Okay. Wonderful. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's Second Quarter Conference Call. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia; and Kristian Pullola, CFO of Nokia, are here with me via conference call today.



During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding the future business and financial performance of Nokia and its industry. These statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may therefore differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external, such as general economic and industry conditions as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risk in more detail in the section