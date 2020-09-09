Sep 09, 2020 / 07:20PM GMT
Amit B. Harchandani - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Head of EMEA Technology Research
Hello, everyone. I'm Amit Harchandani, Head of Citi's European Tech Research team and your host for this virtual fireside chat session on Nokia as part of Citi's 27th Global Technology conference. Thanks for joining us, and I do hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Before I move on to introducing our main speaker, I would like to highlight that we are keen to take questions from investors joining us on the fireside chat. So please do send those over to [email protected], and I shall ask them on your behalf. Of course, it would be useful if we keep the questions to areas of expertise of our main speaker. So with the housekeeping out of the way, it is my privilege to introduce our main speaker, Nokia's President of IP and Optical Networks, Basil Alwan, accompanied by Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations.
Gentlemen, thank you for joining us and supporting our conference this year.
Basil H. Alwan - Nokia Corporation - Co-President of IP/
Nokia Oyj at Citi Global Technology Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 09, 2020 / 07:20PM GMT
