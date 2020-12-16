Dec 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Nokia Strategy Update teleconference and video call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's Strategy and Operating Model Update. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia; and Marco Wiren, CFO of Nokia, are here with me via teleconference and video today.
During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risk in more detail in the section titled, Operating and Financial Review and Prospects, Risk
Nokia Oyj To Discuss the Second Phase of Its Refreshed Strategy Call Transcript
Dec 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...