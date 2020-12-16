Dec 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Nokia Strategy Update teleconference and video call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's Strategy and Operating Model Update. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia; and Marco Wiren, CFO of Nokia, are here with me via teleconference and video today.



During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risk in more detail in the section titled, Operating and Financial Review and Prospects, Risk