Q2 2021 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Nokia's Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I'm David Mulholland, Head of Nokia's Investor Relations. Today, we have Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO; along with our CFO, Marco Wiren, connected with us via video and audio from our Espoo offices.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may therefore differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such factors in the section titled Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors of our 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, as well as our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Within the presentation today, unless stated otherwise, references to growth rates will mostly be on a constant currency growth rate