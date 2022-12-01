Dec 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us both in person here in London and those of you that are joining us virtually on the webcast. I'm David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations here at Nokia, and I'm delighted to have Tommi Uitto, our President of our Mobile Networks business for today's progress update, and we'll be focusing obviously on our strategy, technology and the journey we see for the business, as we have done in all the events so far.
Before we get started, a quick disclaimer. During this event, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We've identified such risks in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on our Investor Relations website.
In terms
Nokia Oyj Mobile Networks Progress Update Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...