Nokia Oyj Mobile Networks Progress Update Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us both in person here in London and those of you that are joining us virtually on the webcast. I'm David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations here at Nokia, and I'm delighted to have Tommi Uitto, our President of our Mobile Networks business for today's progress update, and we'll be focusing obviously on our strategy, technology and the journey we see for the business, as we have done in all the events so far.



Before we get started, a quick disclaimer. During this event, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We've identified such risks in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on our Investor Relations website.



In terms