Jun 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jun 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alain Biston
* David Terence Mulholland
Nokia Oyj - Head of IR
* Federico Guillen
Nokia Oyj - President of Network Infrastructure
* James Watt
* Sandra Motley
* Vach Kompella
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Aleksander Peterc
Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst
* Andrew Michael Gardiner
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Christopher Barker
* Janardan Nedyam Menon
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Peter Kurt Nielsen
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst
* Richard Alan Kramer
Arete Research Services LLP - Founder, MD & Senior Analyst
* Sami Sarkamies
Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj -
Nokia Oyj Network Infrastructure Progress Update Presentation Transcript
Jun 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...