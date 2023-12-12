Nokia Oyj Progress Update Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR



Hi, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us both virtually and those who have joined us here in person in Espoo in Finland. My name is David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations here at Nokia. And joining me is Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO; Marco Wiren, our Chief Financial Officer; Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks; and Raghav Sahgal, our Head of -- President of Cloud and Network Services.



Before we get started, a quick disclaimer. During this event, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may therefore differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risks in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on our Investors website.



Let me take you briefly through the agenda for today. We'll start