Jun 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Hello, everyone. Good morning, and good afternoon. Thank you all for being here. We're pleased to welcome Nomad Foods to the conference. Nomad is the largest pure-play frozen food company in Europe with over EUR 2 billion of sales and brands such as Birds Eye, Findus and Iglo, among others. Nomad is certainly seeing outsized growth as consumers stay home, and the company provided an update yesterday indicating that it expects double-digit organic growth for the June quarter, better than earlier expectations.



We're fortunate to have with us Chief Executive Officer, StÃ©fan Descheemaeker; and Chief Financial Officer, Samy Zekhout with us. And I'll turn it over to them to present a few slides before we get into Q&A. And if anyone in the audience has any questions, please send them over, and I'll incorporate them. With that, StÃ©fan, I'll turn it over to you. We really appreciate you all being here today. Thank you.



StÃ©fan Descheemaeker - Nomad Foods Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and it's really great to