Sep 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'd like to welcome back Nomad Foods to our Staples Conference. With us today from Nomad are CEO, Stefan Descheemaeker; and CFO, Samy Zekhout.



Before I hand it over to Stefan for just some opening remarks, I would just say Nomad has continued to be one of the most sort of productive and predictable solid packaged food companies that we follow with very sustainable and consistent low single-digit organic sales growth, margin expansion and then the added kicker of accretive M&A. So this is a story that's come together very nicely under the leadership team we have here today. And we're excited to get a better look and a deeper look into where we go from here.



So with that, Stefan, let me turn it over to you. And then when you're done, we'll be back with some discussion on some key topics. Thanks again for being here to both of you.



Samy Rene Zekhout - Nomad Foods Limited - CFO & Director



Thank you.



Stefan