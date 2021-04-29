Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Sunnova's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Rodney McMahan, Vice President, Investor Relations at Sunnova. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Rodney McMahan - Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Investor Relation Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we released our earnings press release and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website, which will be referenced during this call. Joining me today are John Berger, Sunnova's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that -- forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a