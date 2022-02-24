Feb 24, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Rodney McMahan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Sunnova. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Rodney McMahan - Sunnova Energy International Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, operator. Before we begin, please note, during today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in our slide presentation earnings press release and in our 2021 Form 10-K. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.
Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Please refer to the appendix of our presentation as well as the earnings press release for the appropriate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and cautionary disclosure.
On the call today are John Berger, Sunnova's Chairman
