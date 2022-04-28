Q1 2022 Oceaneering International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



My name is Buena's, and I'll be your conference operator. I would like to welcome everyone to Oceaneering International Incorporated 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I will now turn the call over to Mark Peterson, Oceaneering's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Go ahead, sir.



Mark E. Peterson - Oceaneering International, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Buena. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Oceaneering's First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being webcast and a replay will be available on Oceaneering's website. Joining us on the call today are Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be providing our prepared comments; and Alan Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would just like to remind participants that statements we make during the course of this call regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, plans for future operations and industry