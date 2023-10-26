Q3 2023 Oceaneering International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone to the Oceaneering's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) With that, I will now turn the call over to Mark Peterson, Oceaneering's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



Mark E. Peterson - Oceaneering International, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Oceaneering's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on Oceaneering's website.



Joining us on the call today are Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be providing our prepared comments; Alan Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Hilary Frisbie, who is working with me in Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I would just like to remind participants that statements we make during the course of this call regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, plans for future operations and industry conditions are forward-looking statement made pursuant to the