Q4 2021 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



During our call today, some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, future financial results, total addressable markets and growth opportunity and guidance and strategy.



Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our