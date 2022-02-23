Q4 2021 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Olo Inc. Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Stephanie Daukus, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Stephanie Daukus -
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.
During our call today, some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, future financial results, total addressable markets and growth opportunity and guidance and strategy.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our
