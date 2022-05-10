Q1 2022 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Ariel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Olo's VP of Investor Relations, Ms. Stephanie Daukus. Please go ahead.



Stephanie Daukus -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



During our call today, some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, future financial results, total addressable markets and growth opportunity and guidance and strategy.



Forward-looking statements are subject to