Sep 12, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



I'm very pleased to have team from OneMain joining us. CEO, Doug Shulman; and CFO, Micah Conrad. This is going to be a fireside chat format. So I have a number of prepared questions. We'll take a break in the middle to ask some questions of you, the audience for your views, and I'll open it up for any questions that you might have. But just starting off, I wanted to lead off with credit. It's been top of mind for investors. You increased the full year kind of net charge-off guidance by 50 bps last quarter. Can you recap for investors what happened and what you saw that kind of makes a change there?



Douglas H. Shulman - OneMain Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Sure. First of all, good to be here. fun to be back in person. So it's nice to see a full room of people after a couple of years of strangeness. So yes, look, if you go back, I think the context is 2020, we really cut our credit box and consumers, including our consumers, we're given a lot of