Feb 14, 2023 / 02:25PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



Great. So welcome, everybody. I'm Moshe Orenbuch, same as last session. I'm the consumer finance, specialty finance analyst here at Credit Suisse, and we welcome you to our conference.



We're very pleased to have with us OneMain. OneMain is a leading a nonprime lender, large robust branch network and a strong online presence that it's really enhanced over the last several years. Company has expanded carefully, I would say, which is not necessarily the way everyone expands, and that's been both in credit cards and has moved also somewhat upmarket as it's seen some of its competitors tighten credit standards.



We've got -- very happy to have with us Doug Shulman and Micah Conrad. Doug, CEO, joined OneMain in 2018 and had many, many jobs before that. Most notably, he was the commissioner of the IRS. And Micah came to OneMain -- actually from OneMain when Springleaf acquired, OneMain from Citigroup, where he had been the CFO and had a number of positions also.



So we