Sep 12, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Terry Ma - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. So we're going to get started. Welcome, everybody, and good morning. Thanks for joining us. My name is Terry Ma, I'm the Consumer Finance Analyst at Barclays. I'm pleased to have Micah Conrad, the CFO of OneMain with us. So welcome, Micah.



Micah R. Conrad - OneMain Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Terry. Appreciate it. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being here.



Terry Ma - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. I think we'll just jump right into it. So, I just wanted to start off on an update on the overall environment. Can you just comment on the competitive landscape, demand for credit and the overall health of the consumer?



Micah R. Conrad - OneMain Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. So I think throughout 2023, we've seen strong demand for loans. The competitive environment has been pretty constructive all year. We're very proud of our balance