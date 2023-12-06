OneMain Holdings Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Peter R. Poillon - OneMain Holdings, Inc. - Head of IR



Welcome. Thank you for joining us here in New York City for the OneMain 2023 Investor Day. For those of you joining via the webcast, we thank you and welcome you as well. We know that your time is really valuable, and we appreciate that you're spending a good part of your afternoon here with us listening to the OneMain story. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Peter Poillon, I'm Head of Investor Relations at OneMain.



Two quick housekeeping items. First is that we are going to take a break about a 10-minute break right about the midpoint of the presentation. So right after Rajive's presentation. For those of you listening in via the webcast, there's going to be a pause. You're going to hear some background music. Please hang in there with us. It won't be too long. Second is that we're going to have a question-and-answer session after all of the presentations are done. So we'll bring all the presenters up, you can go at it with them. We do ask that you'll hold your questions until after the last presentation, which will be Micah's financial