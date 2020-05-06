Q1 2020 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Chuck Graves - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Owens & Minor First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Chuck Graves, and on behalf of the team, I'd like to read a safe harbor statement before we begin. Our comments on the call today will be focused on financial results for the first quarter of 2020, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our outlook for the remainder of the year, all of which are included in the press release we issued earlier this morning. Please note that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call today, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operational performance. Forward-looking statements made on this call represent management's current expectations and are