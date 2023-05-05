May 05, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello. My name is Jean-Louis. Welcome to the Owens & Minor First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to Jackie Marcus of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jacqueline Marcus - Alpha IR Group LLC - MD
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Owens & Minor First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Our comments on the call will be focused on the financial results for the first quarter of 2023 as well as our updated outlook for 2023, both of which are included in today's press release. The press release along with the supplemental slides are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Please note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied here today. Please refer to our SEC filings for a full description of these risks and uncertainties including the Risk Factors section of our annual report,
Q1 2023 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...