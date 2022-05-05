Q1 2022 Orion Office Reit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Orion Office REIT's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn your call over to your host, Paul Hughes, General Counsel for Orion. Thank you.



Paul C. Hughes - Orion Office REIT Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, Orion released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted its earnings supplement to its website. These documents are available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.onlreit.com.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made in the course of this call are not strictly historical information and constitute forward-looking statements. These statements, which include the company's guidance estimates for calendar year 2022, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and