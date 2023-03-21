Full Year 2022 On Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the On Holding AG Q4 2022 Results Call.



(Operator Instructions)



It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Jerrit Peter. Please go ahead.



Jerrit Peter -



Good afternoon, good morning, and thank you for joining On's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



With me today on the call are Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, David Allemann; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our 20-F filed with the SEC earlier this morning for a detailed discussion of such risks and