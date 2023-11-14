Q3 2023 On Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the On Holding AG Q3 2023 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the conference over to Jerrit Peter, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jerrit Peter -



Good afternoon, good morning, and thank you for joining On's 2023 third quarter earnings conference call and webcast. With me today on the call are Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Caspar Coppetti; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21st for a detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. We will further reference certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are not intended to