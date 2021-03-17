Q4 2020 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Please note that this call is being recorded.



Thank you. Hello and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, the Founder and CEO of ON24; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vattuone.



I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about ON24's future events, expected financial and operating results, business trends, global economic trends, and the expected timing of the benefits, if any, of such trends. These forward-looking statements may contain such words as project, outlook, future expectations, will,