Q2 2021 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021

Thank you. Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Founder and CEO of ON24; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vattuone.



I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements on ON24's future events, expected financial and operating results, business trends, global economic trends and expected timing and benefit, if any, of such trends. These forward