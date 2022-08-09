Q2 2022 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the ON24, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded and a replay will be available on ON24's Investor Relations website.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Lori Barker, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lori Barker - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Thank you. Hello and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24; and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. ON24 cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance.