Q4 2022 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you. Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24; and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including the execution of our capital return program and guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2023, as well as certain second quarter non-GAAP projections.



These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could adversely