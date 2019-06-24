Jun 24, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. I'm Steve Roth, Chief Financial Officer of Rudolph. Thank you for joining us on such short notice to discuss the combination with Nanometrics, which we just announced. Joining me today on the call is Mike Plisinski, CEO of Rudolph; and Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, the CEO of Nanometrics. There is a slide deck posted on both companies' websites called Nanometrics and