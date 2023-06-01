Onto Innovation Inc Analyst Event Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Sheaffer - Onto Innovation Inc. - Senior Director of IR & ESG Reporting



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the New York Stock Exchange for all the folks that came here today as well as the folks that are on the webcast out there. We welcome everyone to the Onto Innovation analyst event for 2023. This morning, I'd like to go over just a few introductions, housekeeping items, and then we'll get started on the program.



First of all, safe harbor statements. Any statements that we make today are as of the information that we have as of today for future market conditions and our own business conditions. We take no responsibility for updating as things change. Secondly, we will be presenting on a non-GAAP basis today. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are in the appendix in the back of the presentation. The presentation is online at investors.ontoinnovation.com.



So for your reference, you'll be able to see those. In addition to the appendix with the GAAP reconciliations, you'll also see a glossary. We've put together a glossary of technical terms. So if you see things on the