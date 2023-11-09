Q3 2023 Onto Innovation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Michael Sheaffer - Onto Innovation Inc. - Senior Director of IR & ESG Reporting



Thank you, Rachel, and good afternoon, everyone. Onto Innovation issued its third quarter financial results this afternoon shortly after the market closed. If you did not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website where a copy of the release is posted.



Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Slicer, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to remind you that statements made by management on this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Those statements are subject to a range of changes, risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially. For more information regarding the